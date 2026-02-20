Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Keepnet Quishing Simulator: QR code phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include 600+ QR phishing simulation templates, Printable QR code phishing scenarios, Customizable quishing templates..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.