Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Keepnet Quishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Security teams responsible for reducing user susceptibility to QR code phishing will find Keepnet Quishing Simulator's 600+ templates and printable scenarios more practical than generic phishing platforms, since quishing attacks increasingly arrive offline and in physical spaces. The platform's real-time behavioral analytics and automated retraining trigger immediately after user failures, which directly supports NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training coverage. Skip this if your organization needs a single unified phishing simulator covering email, SMS, and QR codes equally; Keepnet prioritizes QR depth over breadth.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
QR code phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Keepnet Quishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Keepnet Quishing Simulator: QR code phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include 600+ QR phishing simulation templates, Printable QR code phishing scenarios, Customizable quishing templates..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Keepnet Quishing Simulator differentiates with 600+ QR phishing simulation templates, Printable QR code phishing scenarios, Customizable quishing templates.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Keepnet Quishing Simulator is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Keepnet Quishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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