Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Infosequre Phishing simulation: Phishing simulation platform for testing employee responses to phishing attacks. built by Infosequre. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing and smishing email simulations, Pre-made and custom scenario creation, Multi-language support for simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.