Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Drip7 Phishing Attack Simulations & Training: Phishing simulation & gamified micro-learning platform to reduce human cyber risk. built by Drip7. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing simulations including credential-harvesting scenarios at varied difficulty levels, Automatic assignment of targeted micro-lessons triggered by failed phishing tests, 2–3 minute gamified micro-lessons with leaderboards, avatars, badges, and rewards..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.