Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

SoSafe Sofie AI Cybersecurity Copilot: AI-powered chatbot providing real-time security guidance and alerts via Teams/Slack. built by SoSafe. Core capabilities include Real-time security alerts and guidance via MS Teams, Slack, and email, AI-powered chatbot answering security questions instantly, Security alert creation and distribution in under 5 minutes..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.