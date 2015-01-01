Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

SMARTFENSE: Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform. built by SMARTFENSE. Core capabilities include Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.