Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arsen. SMARTFENSE is a commercial security awareness training tool by SMARTFENSE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training
SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training vs SMARTFENSE for your security awareness training needs.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..
SMARTFENSE: Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform. built by SMARTFENSE. Core capabilities include Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations. SMARTFENSE differentiates with Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by Arsen. SMARTFENSE is developed by SMARTFENSE founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack, Email. SMARTFENSE integrates with Slack, Microsoft, Google, Sap, Teams and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training and SMARTFENSE serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Social Engineering, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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