Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Phin Security: MSP-focused security awareness training & phishing simulation platform. built by Phin Security. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with licensed content library from 6 providers, Automated phishing simulation campaigns, Instant feedback on clicked and reported phishing simulations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.