Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Guardz Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include Video-based training modules, Training campaign management, User completion tracking..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.