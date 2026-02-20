Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Boxphish: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Boxphish. Core capabilities include Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.