Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arsen. Boxphish is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Boxphish. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training
SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies need phishing simulations that actually change behavior, not just compliance theater, and Boxphish delivers this through department-level risk reporting that lets you target training where it matters most. The platform includes NCSC-aligned content and automated learning journeys with post-quiz validation, which means you're not just running campaigns but measuring retention. Skip this if your organization requires deep integration with your existing security stack beyond Microsoft and Google; Boxphish prioritizes simulation and awareness training over detection and incident response, leaving you to own the handoff to your SIEM.
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training vs Boxphish for your security awareness training needs.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..
Boxphish: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Boxphish. Core capabilities include Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations. Boxphish differentiates with Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by Arsen. Boxphish is developed by Boxphish. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack, Email. Boxphish integrates with Google, Microsoft Office 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Boxphish serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both cover Security Culture, Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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