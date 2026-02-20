Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.