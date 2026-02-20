Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arsen. AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training
SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training vs AWARE7 Live Hacking Show for your security awareness training needs.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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