Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Firezone is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Firezone. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Teams standardizing on WireGuard for faster VPN performance while enforcing zero-trust access controls should start with Firezone; the open-source foundation means you're not locked into a vendor's encryption implementation, and the hole-punching architecture actually hides resources from the internet rather than just gating them. WireGuard's 3-4x speed advantage over OpenVPN matters in practice for developers and remote workers who won't tolerate latency, and the policy engine handles conditional access (location, time of day, device posture via IdP) without the complexity of legacy ZTNA appliances. Skip this if you need deep integration with on-premises Active Directory forests or require vendor-backed compliance attestations; a 10-person startup selling to enterprises will struggle with the latter.
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
Open-source WireGuard-based ZTNA platform for secure resource access.
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Common questions about comparing Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust vs Firezone for your zero trust network access needs.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Firezone: Open-source WireGuard-based ZTNA platform for secure resource access. built by Firezone. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted tunneling (3-4x faster than OpenVPN), Policy-based zero-trust access controls with conditional access (location, time of day), Automatic user/group sync with OIDC-compatible identity providers..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust differentiates with Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine. Firezone differentiates with WireGuard-based encrypted tunneling (3-4x faster than OpenVPN), Policy-based zero-trust access controls with conditional access (location, time of day), Automatic user/group sync with OIDC-compatible identity providers.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is developed by Array Networks. Firezone is developed by Firezone. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust and Firezone serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Wireguard. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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