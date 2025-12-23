Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..

Firezone: Open-source WireGuard-based ZTNA platform for secure resource access. built by Firezone. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted tunneling (3-4x faster than OpenVPN), Policy-based zero-trust access controls with conditional access (location, time of day), Automatic user/group sync with OIDC-compatible identity providers..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.