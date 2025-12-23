Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Bowtie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access
Security teams managing distributed workforces across multiple cloud regions should prioritize Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access for its refusal to backhaul traffic through centralized gateways, which eliminates the bottleneck that tanks performance in traditional ZTNA deployments. The distributed control plane runs entirely on your infrastructure, not Bowtie's, and WireGuard encryption keeps private keys out of vendor hands, addressing the NIST PR.AA identity and access control requirement without trust dependency. This isn't for buyers seeking integrated secure web gateway capabilities from a single vendor; Bowtie's on-device SWG component is functional but plays second fiddle to its network access core.
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
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Common questions about comparing Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust vs Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access: ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard. built by Bowtie. Core capabilities include Direct device-to-resource encrypted tunneling without backhauling through middleman networks, On-device policy enforcement for authentication, encryption, and access control, Distributed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with on-device web filtering..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust differentiates with Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine. Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access differentiates with Direct device-to-resource encrypted tunneling without backhauling through middleman networks, On-device policy enforcement for authentication, encryption, and access control, Distributed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with on-device web filtering.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is developed by Array Networks. Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access is developed by Bowtie. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust and Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Wireguard. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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