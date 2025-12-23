Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..

Proofpoint Enterprise DLP: Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.