Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Array Networks. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature email and cloud environments should prioritize Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for its behavioral AI that catches insider threats during exfiltration, not just at the gateway. The integration of insider threat management and continuous monitoring across email, cloud, and endpoints addresses both accidental leaks and malicious data movement, covering NIST DE.CM and PR.DS effectively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on unmanaged SaaS apps outside Microsoft 365 or needs deep DSPM capabilities; Proofpoint's strength is enforcement, not discovery of shadow data.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks struXture™ InMotion vs Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP: Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion differentiates with Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP differentiates with Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is developed by Array Networks. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion integrates with Exchange, Gmail, Office 365, G-Suite, Box and 7 more. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP integrates with Microsoft 365, Cloud applications, Endpoint DLP, Adaptive Email DLP, Insider Threat Management and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion and Proofpoint Enterprise DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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