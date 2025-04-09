Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Myra Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending legacy and cloud applications simultaneously will get the most from Array ASF Series; its multiple deployment modes (bridge, routing, TAP) let you protect workloads across VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS without ripping out your infrastructure. The auto-learning algorithms and behavioral bot detection catch attacks that signature-based WAFs miss, and SSL offloading removes a real performance tax on busy application teams. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight cloud-native WAF or need deep API schema validation; Array prioritizes layer 7 attack prevention over API-specific threat modeling.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against sophisticated DDoS and bot traffic will find Myra Application Security's Layer 7 protection genuinely useful, particularly if you operate in Europe and need GDPR-compliant traffic filtering without the compliance overhead of US-based WAF vendors. The vendor's EU data residency and GDPR-native bot protection (no third-party CAPTCHA dependencies) removes a friction point most teams face when selecting WAF providers. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or endpoint detection; Myra prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over incident response capabilities.
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall vs Myra Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..
Myra Application Security: Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall differentiates with OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking. Myra Application Security differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. Myra Application Security is developed by myra security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall and Myra Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox