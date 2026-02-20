Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..

QuSecure QuProtect R3: PQC platform for crypto asset discovery, remediation, and compliance reporting. built by QuSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous automated discovery and inventory of cryptographic assets across the network, Identification of out-of-policy or vulnerable cryptographic algorithms, Active remediation and deployment of updated cryptographic protocols without code changes or downtime..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.