Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..

QuSecure QuProtect R3: PQC platform for crypto asset discovery, remediation, and compliance reporting. built by QuSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous automated discovery and inventory of cryptographic assets across the network, Identification of out-of-policy or vulnerable cryptographic algorithms, Active remediation and deployment of updated cryptographic protocols without code changes or downtime..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.