Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. QuSecure QuProtect R3 is a commercial quantum security tool by QuSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
PQC platform for crypto asset discovery, remediation, and compliance reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs QuSecure QuProtect R3 for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
QuSecure QuProtect R3: PQC platform for crypto asset discovery, remediation, and compliance reporting. built by QuSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous automated discovery and inventory of cryptographic assets across the network, Identification of out-of-policy or vulnerable cryptographic algorithms, Active remediation and deployment of updated cryptographic protocols without code changes or downtime..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. QuSecure QuProtect R3 differentiates with Continuous automated discovery and inventory of cryptographic assets across the network, Identification of out-of-policy or vulnerable cryptographic algorithms, Active remediation and deployment of updated cryptographic protocols without code changes or downtime.
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. QuSecure QuProtect R3 is developed by QuSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure integrates with Fortinet FortiGate, Juniper SRX, Cisco SKIP, strongSwan, ETSI 014 key interface. QuSecure QuProtect R3 integrates with AWS, Accenture, NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Carahsoft. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arqit NetworkSecure and QuSecure QuProtect R3 serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe, Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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