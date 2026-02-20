Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..

Quantum Key Distribution: Quantum Key Distribution system for ultra-secure communications. built by LuxQuanta. Core capabilities include Quantum Key Distribution using quantum mechanical properties, Eavesdropping detection through quantum signal monitoring, Optical fiber and free space transmission support..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.