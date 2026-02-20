Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..

ZeroTier One: Software-defined overlay networking platform with encrypted P2P connectivity. built by ZeroTier. Core capabilities include Encrypted end-to-end peer-to-peer connectivity, Cryptographic device identity and authentication, Automatic NAT traversal and adaptive path discovery..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.