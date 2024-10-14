Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
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Common questions about comparing Arnica Pipelineless AppSec vs Cycode ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV. Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Azure DevOps Boards. Cycode ASPM integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec and Cycode ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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