Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
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Common questions about comparing Arnica Pipelineless AppSec vs Checkmarx One Assist for your application security posture management needs.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV. Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Azure DevOps Boards. Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec and Checkmarx One Assist serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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