Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armour Mobile is a commercial secure collaboration & messaging tool by Armour Communications. Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) is a commercial mobile data protection tool by Nubo Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure collaboration & messaging fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market defence contractors need Armour Mobile specifically for classified comms that satisfy NATO and UK government approval without custom integration hell. NATO Restricted and OFFICIAL SENSITIVE clearance baked in, plus FOI-compliant audit trails and device revocation, means you skip the certification delays that kill typical commercial platforms in this space. NIST Identity Management and Data Security coverage is solid, though the feature set tilts heavily toward secure transport rather than zero-trust device posture; if your threat model centres on endpoint compromise before the encrypted channel, you'll need layered defences elsewhere. Wrong choice for non-defence organizations or anyone without classification requirements.
Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing BYOD programs will get the most from Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure because it eliminates data residency risk entirely,the virtual Android workspace streams display-only, leaving zero footprint on physical devices. The per-user sandboxing with SELinux enforcement and individual data encryption, combined with hardware-tied device activation keys, means you're not relying on remote wipe procedures that fail half the time anyway. Skip this if your organization needs native mobile app performance or won't tolerate the latency inherent to streaming; Nubo trades responsiveness for absolute data control, and that's a real tradeoff.
Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE.
VMI streams a virtual Android workspace to BYOD devices, storing zero data locally.
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Common questions about comparing Armour Mobile vs Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) for your secure collaboration & messaging needs.
Armour Mobile: Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications..
Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI): VMI streams a virtual Android workspace to BYOD devices, storing zero data locally. built by Nubo Software. Core capabilities include Virtual mobile device streamed as display-only to employee devices, leaving zero data footprint on physical hardware, Patented UX over IP protocol supporting native mobile sensors (touch, motion, GPS, orientation, camera), All communication encrypted via TLS 1.2 with NSA Suite B algorithms over a single secured tunnel..
Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armour Mobile differentiates with End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications. Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) differentiates with Virtual mobile device streamed as display-only to employee devices, leaving zero data footprint on physical hardware, Patented UX over IP protocol supporting native mobile sensors (touch, motion, GPS, orientation, camera), All communication encrypted via TLS 1.2 with NSA Suite B algorithms over a single secured tunnel.
Armour Mobile is developed by Armour Communications. Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) is developed by Nubo Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armour Mobile integrates with Skype for Business, Windows Desktop phones. Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) integrates with Google Play, Apple App Store, Active Directory. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Armour Mobile and Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) serve similar Secure Collaboration & Messaging use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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