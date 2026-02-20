Armour Mobile: Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications..

Nubo Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI): VMI streams a virtual Android workspace to BYOD devices, storing zero data locally. built by Nubo Software. Core capabilities include Virtual mobile device streamed as display-only to employee devices, leaving zero data footprint on physical hardware, Patented UX over IP protocol supporting native mobile sensors (touch, motion, GPS, orientation, camera), All communication encrypted via TLS 1.2 with NSA Suite B algorithms over a single secured tunnel..

Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.