Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..

wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library: Lightweight embedded TLS/SSL library for devices, apps, and cloud. built by wolfSSL. Core capabilities include TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 support on client and server sides, Up to 20x smaller footprint than OpenSSL, OpenSSL compatibility layer..

Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.