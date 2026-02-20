Startups and SMBs that need licensed endpoint encryption without infrastructure overhead should evaluate Armour Communications Desktop for its Windows 10 native deployment and trial-first purchasing model. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in Identity Management and Access Control reflects a deliberate focus on authentication enforcement rather than detection or response capabilities. Skip this if you're managing heterogeneous OS environments or expect deep integration with your existing EDR stack; this is a purpose-built communications client, not a platform play.

Secturion DarkLink

Enterprise and mid-market security teams moving sensitive data across multi-site networks need DarkLink if they're bound by DoD compliance requirements or operate in environments where Ethernet-layer encryption is a hard architectural constraint. The tool delivers 256-bit AES-GCM encryption at up to 400 Gbps with native support for DoD EDE specification compliance, and its MESH technology eliminates the need to rebuild site-to-site connectivity around commercial VPN stacks. Skip this if your organization runs cloud-first infrastructure or lacks the on-premises network footprint to justify dedicated encryption appliances; DarkLink is purpose-built for traditional data center and government contractor environments, not hybrid cloud.