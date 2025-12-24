ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..

Backline: AI agent platform automating vuln interpretation, prioritization, fixing & validation. built by Backline. Core capabilities include AI-based vulnerability interpretation and risk assessment across multiple scanners, Remediation prioritization based on risk and SLA requirements, Automated fix path design..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.