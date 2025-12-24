Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management
Security teams drowning in scanner noise from code, cloud, and infrastructure tools should pick ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management for its AI-powered correlation engine that actually reduces false positives instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset tracking, risk scoring, and continuous monitoring in one place rather than stitching five tools together. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or runs a single scanning tool; the ROI kicks in when you're managing findings from four-plus sources and your remediation queue is genuinely unmanageable.
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management vs ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is developed by ArmorCode. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management and ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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