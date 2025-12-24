ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.