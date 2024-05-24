CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

ARMO vs Trend Micro Deep Security

ARMO

ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Trend Micro Deep Security

Trend Micro Deep Security

Runtime security for physical, virtual, cloud, and container workloads

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
ARMO
Trend Micro Deep Security
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
ARMO
Trend Micro
Headquarters
Palo Alto, California, United States
Tokyo, Japan
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Native
Runtime Security
Kubernetes Security
Cloud Security
Container Security
DEVSECOPS
Automation
Compliance
Hybrid Cloud
Intrusion Detection
Machine Learning
Workload Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

Trend Micro Deep Security

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

ARMO vs Trend Micro Deep Security: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between ARMO and Trend Micro Deep Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Trend Micro Deep Security: Runtime security for physical, virtual, cloud, and container workloads

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ARMO vs Trend Micro Deep Security?

ARMO, Trend Micro Deep Security are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . Trend Micro Deep Security Runtime security for physical, virtual, cloud, and container workloads. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ARMO vs Trend Micro Deep Security?

The choice between ARMO vs Trend Micro Deep Security depends on your specific requirements. ARMO is a commercial solution, while Trend Micro Deep Security is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ARMO vs Trend Micro Deep Security?

ARMO is Commercial, Trend Micro Deep Security is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ARMO a good alternative to Trend Micro Deep Security?

Yes, ARMO can be considered as an alternative to Trend Micro Deep Security for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can ARMO and Trend Micro Deep Security be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, ARMO and Trend Micro Deep Security might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

