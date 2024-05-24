CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

ARMO vs CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

ARMO

ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
ARMO
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
ARMO
CrowdStrike
Headquarters
Palo Alto, California, United States
Sunnyvale, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Native
Runtime Security
Kubernetes Security
Cloud Security
Container Security
DEVSECOPS
CNAPP
CSPM
Multi Cloud
Workload Security
Vulnerability Management
Compliance
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR3/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

ARMO vs CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between ARMO and CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security: Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ARMO vs CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security?

ARMO, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ARMO vs CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security?

The choice between ARMO vs CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security depends on your specific requirements. ARMO is a commercial solution, while CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ARMO vs CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security?

ARMO is Commercial, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ARMO a good alternative to CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security?

Yes, ARMO can be considered as an alternative to CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can ARMO and CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, ARMO and CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

