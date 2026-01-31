Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Armis. CVE is a free threat intel feeds tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling device estates across IT, OT, and IoT environments should pick Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database because it tracks real exploit activity and maps vulnerabilities to actual threat behavior instead of just listing CVE scores. The platform covers threats beyond CISA KEV and NVD, backed by human-vetted research from Armis Labs, which matters when your risk team needs to explain why a vulnerability actually matters. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with application or cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities; Armis excels at device inventory correlation and cross-domain visibility, not code scanning or container security.
Security teams building vulnerability management workflows need CVE as their canonical reference layer, not their primary scanning tool. The National Institute of Standards and Technology maintains this catalog as the authoritative index of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, which means every scanner and ticketing system cross-references it; you're essentially choosing the foundation that downstream tools depend on. Skip this if you're looking for a product that identifies vulnerabilities in your environment,that's what scanners do. CVE is the dictionary they consult.
AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database vs CVE for your threat intel feeds needs.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database: AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping..
CVE: The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database and CVE serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover CVE. Key differences: Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is Commercial while CVE is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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