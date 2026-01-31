Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. SecuriThings Essential Visibility is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by SecuriThings. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot asset discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
SecuriThings Essential Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing physical security infrastructure will get immediate value from SecuriThings Essential Visibility because it actually maps device lifecycles to vulnerability risk instead of treating EOL systems as inventory footnotes. The platform covers ID.AM asset management and ID.RA risk assessment across firmware versions, patch status, and misconfigurations with geolocation context that most OT discovery tools skip. Skip this if your physical security estate is under 500 devices or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; SecuriThings is built for organizations that've realized their camera systems and access controllers are security blind spots, not IT afterthoughts.
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Threat Detection and Analysis vs SecuriThings Essential Visibility for your ot asset discovery needs.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
SecuriThings Essential Visibility: Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform. built by SecuriThings. Core capabilities include Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device..
Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners. SecuriThings Essential Visibility differentiates with Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. SecuriThings Essential Visibility is developed by SecuriThings. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis and SecuriThings Essential Visibility serve similar OT Asset Discovery use cases: both are OT Asset Discovery tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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