Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..

SecuriThings Essential Visibility: Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform. built by SecuriThings. Core capabilities include Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device..

Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.