Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..

Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode: Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets. built by owl cyber. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.