Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by owl cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation
Healthcare and medical device-heavy enterprises need Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation because it discovers and maps IoMT communication paths that generic segmentation tools miss, then enforces policy without requiring manual device reconfiguration. The platform covers NIST asset management and continuous monitoring across its core workflow, and automated quarantine of compromised devices actually closes the gap between detection and containment that most segmentation solutions leave open. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with few connected medical devices; the value proposition narrows significantly outside healthcare and life sciences.
Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting critical infrastructure or classified networks will get the most from Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode because hardware-enforced one-way transfer eliminates the attack surface entirely; you cannot exfiltrate data through something physically incapable of reverse traffic. The FPGA-based protocol enforcement and 100Gbps throughput across multiple form factors mean you're not trading speed for security, and the DIN-rail variants actually work in harsh OT environments rather than sitting in climate-controlled server rooms. Skip this if you need bidirectional authenticated channels; the diode's fundamental value is its refusal to bend, which some operational teams find constraining.
Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security
Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation vs Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..
Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode: Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets. built by owl cyber. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation differentiates with Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation. Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode differentiates with Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is developed by Armis. Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode is developed by owl cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation and Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox