Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..

Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security: Network security solution for OT/IoT systems using stealth networking. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Zero trust device and user authentication, Micro-segmentation for OT/IoT devices, Dynamic multi-path encryption..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.