Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Dispersive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation
Healthcare and medical device-heavy enterprises need Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation because it discovers and maps IoMT communication paths that generic segmentation tools miss, then enforces policy without requiring manual device reconfiguration. The platform covers NIST asset management and continuous monitoring across its core workflow, and automated quarantine of compromised devices actually closes the gap between detection and containment that most segmentation solutions leave open. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with few connected medical devices; the value proposition narrows significantly outside healthcare and life sciences.
Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams defending OT/IoT networks should choose Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security because it actually works with legacy equipment instead of demanding rip-and-replace, and does this through network obfuscation rather than trying to bolt authentication onto devices that were never designed for it. The SOC 2 Type II SaaS option and software-defined overlay deployment mean you can start without overhauling your existing stack. Fair warning: this tool prioritizes access control and resilience over detection and response, so pair it with a separate monitoring layer if your SOC expects real-time anomaly hunting on OT traffic.
Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security
Network security solution for OT/IoT systems using stealth networking
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation vs Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..
Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security: Network security solution for OT/IoT systems using stealth networking. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Zero trust device and user authentication, Micro-segmentation for OT/IoT devices, Dynamic multi-path encryption..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation differentiates with Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation. Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security differentiates with Zero trust device and user authentication, Micro-segmentation for OT/IoT devices, Dynamic multi-path encryption.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is developed by Armis. Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security is developed by Dispersive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation and Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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