Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Dispersive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams defending OT/IoT networks should choose Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security because it actually works with legacy equipment instead of demanding rip-and-replace, and does this through network obfuscation rather than trying to bolt authentication onto devices that were never designed for it. The SOC 2 Type II SaaS option and software-defined overlay deployment mean you can start without overhauling your existing stack. Fair warning: this tool prioritizes access control and resilience over detection and response, so pair it with a separate monitoring layer if your SOC expects real-time anomaly hunting on OT traffic.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Network security solution for OT/IoT systems using stealth networking
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security: Network security solution for OT/IoT systems using stealth networking. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Zero trust device and user authentication, Micro-segmentation for OT/IoT devices, Dynamic multi-path encryption..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security differentiates with Zero trust device and user authentication, Micro-segmentation for OT/IoT devices, Dynamic multi-path encryption.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security is developed by Dispersive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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