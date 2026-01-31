Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

Dispersive for Cyber-Physical & OT/IoT Security: Network security solution for OT/IoT systems using stealth networking. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Zero trust device and user authentication, Micro-segmentation for OT/IoT devices, Dynamic multi-path encryption..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.