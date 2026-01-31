Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Genian NAC is a commercial network access control tool by Genians. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing heterogeneous device environments will get the most from Genian NAC because its Layer 2 enforcement catches rogue devices and anomalies that IP-layer tools miss, enforcing access before devices ever reach your network. The built-in RADIUS and DHCP servers eliminate dependency on external infrastructure, and the platform delivers strong coverage across NIST ID.AM, PR.AA, and DE.CM functions simultaneously. Skip this if you need cloud-native segmentation or assume your IT team has bandwidth to manage on-premises appliances; Genian requires hands-on operational ownership and doesn't integrate deeply with modern cloud identity layers.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
NAC solution enforcing real-time access control based on device posture.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs Genian NAC for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Genian NAC: NAC solution enforcing real-time access control based on device posture. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2-based network device monitoring and classification, Device Platform Intelligence (DPI) with CVE, EOL, and EOS risk data, Multi-layered access control (802.1x, DHCP, ARP, TCP reset, inline enforcement)..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. Genian NAC differentiates with Real-time Layer 2-based network device monitoring and classification, Device Platform Intelligence (DPI) with CVE, EOL, and EOS risk data, Multi-layered access control (802.1x, DHCP, ARP, TCP reset, inline enforcement).
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Genian NAC is developed by Genians. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and Genian NAC serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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