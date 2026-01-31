Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

Genian NAC: NAC solution enforcing real-time access control based on device posture. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2-based network device monitoring and classification, Device Platform Intelligence (DPI) with CVE, EOL, and EOS risk data, Multi-layered access control (802.1x, DHCP, ARP, TCP reset, inline enforcement)..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.