Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare organizations need visibility into unmanaged medical devices before they can secure them, and Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security excels at discovery and risk prioritization where most NAC tools fail. The platform covers asset identification, vulnerability ranking, and virtual patching without requiring device reimaging, which matters in clinical environments where downtime is measured in patient harm. Skip this if your inventory consists entirely of managed endpoints; the value proposition collapses when devices are already enrolled in standard MDM or inventory systems.
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR vs Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security: Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device discovery and identification, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Virtual patching for medical devices..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR differentiates with Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization. Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security differentiates with Real-time medical device discovery and identification, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Virtual patching for medical devices.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is developed by Armis. Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR and Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both are Medical Device Security tools, both cover Healthcare. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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