Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by its alliances, inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management
Healthcare SMBs and mid-market organizations bound by HIPAA audit requirements should pick ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management because it automates the evidence collection and documentation that regulators actually ask for, not just vulnerability detection. The platform generates POAM documentation and audit logs by design, eliminating the manual spreadsheet work that eats compliance timelines. Skip this if your organization needs to scan on-premises legacy systems at scale; the cloud-native architecture assumes you've already moved critical workloads off bare metal.
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
HIPAA-focused vulnerability management service for healthcare organizations
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR vs ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management: HIPAA-focused vulnerability management service for healthcare organizations. built by its alliances, inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous vulnerability scanning, Cloud-enabled vulnerability scanner agent, Risk prioritization by severity and impact..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR differentiates with Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization. ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management differentiates with AI-powered continuous vulnerability scanning, Cloud-enabled vulnerability scanner agent, Risk prioritization by severity and impact.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is developed by Armis. ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management is developed by its alliances, inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR and ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both cover Healthcare. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox