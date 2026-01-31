Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

ITS Alliances HIPAA Vulnerability Management: HIPAA-focused vulnerability management service for healthcare organizations. built by its alliances, inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous vulnerability scanning, Cloud-enabled vulnerability scanner agent, Risk prioritization by severity and impact..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.