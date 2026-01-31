Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting: Exposure mgmt platform analyzing vulns & threats with runtime-aware SBOM. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Runtime-aware SBOM generation, Continuous exposure analysis, Threat actor technique mapping..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.