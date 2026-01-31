Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting is a commercial exposure management tool by Zafran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in exposure backlogs will value Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting because it actually tells you which vulnerabilities matter by mapping them to threat actor techniques and compensating controls, not just listing every CVE. The runtime-aware SBOM generation means you're not patching phantom dependencies or assets that don't run the code path, which cuts remediation noise significantly. Skip this if you need a lightweight vulnerability scanner or if your team lacks the operational maturity to act on prioritized exposure data; Zafran assumes you want to think strategically about what to fix, not just fix everything.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Exposure mgmt platform analyzing vulns & threats with runtime-aware SBOM
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting: Exposure mgmt platform analyzing vulns & threats with runtime-aware SBOM. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Runtime-aware SBOM generation, Continuous exposure analysis, Threat actor technique mapping..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting differentiates with Runtime-aware SBOM generation, Continuous exposure analysis, Threat actor technique mapping.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting is developed by Zafran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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