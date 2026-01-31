Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Zafran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see the biggest ROI from Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation because its AI-powered deduplication and runtime-aware prioritization actually tells you which CVEs matter in your environment instead of surfacing thousands of false positives. The platform covers both ID.AM and DE.CM without requiring agents, which means faster onboarding across hybrid cloud without fighting your DevOps team for access. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or threat hunting; Zafran is explicitly biased toward discovery and remediation, not detection and investigation.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Continuous vuln discovery & risk-based prioritization platform
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation: Continuous vuln discovery & risk-based prioritization platform. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability discovery without additional agents, Runtime-aware SBOM maintenance across hybrid cloud environments, Aggregation of vulnerability data from third-party sources..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation differentiates with Continuous vulnerability discovery without additional agents, Runtime-aware SBOM maintenance across hybrid cloud environments, Aggregation of vulnerability data from third-party sources.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation is developed by Zafran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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