Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Tanium Exposure Management: Vulnerability and compliance management platform with real-time risk scoring. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability and compliance scanning across endpoints and containers, Real-time risk scoring for endpoints and organizations, Container image registry vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.