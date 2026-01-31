Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Tanium Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will value Tanium Exposure Management's real-time risk scoring that actually prioritizes what can move laterally across your environment rather than treating all CVEs equally. The platform covers both endpoints and container registries with integrated remediation validation, which means your patch decisions rest on evidence of exploitation risk, not raw CVSS numbers. Skip this if you need a lightweight vulnerability scanner for a single platform or expect to manage unpatched legacy systems without remediation workflows; Tanium assumes you have the operational muscle to act on its intelligence.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Vulnerability and compliance management platform with real-time risk scoring
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Tanium Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Tanium Exposure Management: Vulnerability and compliance management platform with real-time risk scoring. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability and compliance scanning across endpoints and containers, Real-time risk scoring for endpoints and organizations, Container image registry vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Tanium Exposure Management differentiates with Continuous vulnerability and compliance scanning across endpoints and containers, Real-time risk scoring for endpoints and organizations, Container image registry vulnerability scanning.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Tanium Exposure Management is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Tanium Exposure Management serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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