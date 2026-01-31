Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a commercial exposure management tool by RedSeal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing hybrid IT/OT/IoT sprawl need RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management because it actually proves exposure exists through attack simulation rather than just listing vulnerabilities in inventory. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions with continuous asset discovery and hop-by-hop attack path validation, giving you proof points for remediation prioritization that static scanners can't deliver. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need strong incident response capabilities; RedSeal prioritizes exposure mapping over detection and recovery workflows.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Platform for continuous threat exposure mgmt across hybrid IT/OT/IoT envs
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM): Platform for continuous threat exposure mgmt across hybrid IT/OT/IoT envs. built by RedSeal. Core capabilities include Network visualization and asset mapping, Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Automatic exposure validation through attack simulation..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) differentiates with Network visualization and asset mapping, Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Automatic exposure validation through attack simulation.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is developed by RedSeal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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