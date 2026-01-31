Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM): Platform for continuous threat exposure mgmt across hybrid IT/OT/IoT envs. built by RedSeal. Core capabilities include Network visualization and asset mapping, Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Automatic exposure validation through attack simulation..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.