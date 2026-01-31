Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Reclaim Security Platform is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Reclaim Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Security teams drowning in misconfigurations across their existing tool stack should use Reclaim Security Platform to actually fix them instead of just finding them again. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.PS functions across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and a dozen other vendors, meaning it closes gaps where your current tools create them; the business impact simulation before deployment is the differentiator that keeps security changes from breaking production. Skip this if your stack is intentionally minimalist or your risk tolerance is zero, since automated remediation requires trusting the platform's prioritization logic over manual review.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Automated threat exposure remediation platform fixing misconfigs across security tools.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Reclaim Security Platform for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Reclaim Security Platform: Automated threat exposure remediation platform fixing misconfigs across security tools. built by Reclaim Security. Core capabilities include Automated misconfiguration detection across existing security tools, Risk prioritization based on real-world attacker techniques, Business impact simulation before applying security changes..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Reclaim Security Platform differentiates with Automated misconfiguration detection across existing security tools, Risk prioritization based on real-world attacker techniques, Business impact simulation before applying security changes.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Reclaim Security Platform is developed by Reclaim Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Reclaim Security Platform serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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