Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Reclaim Security Platform: Automated threat exposure remediation platform fixing misconfigs across security tools. built by Reclaim Security. Core capabilities include Automated misconfiguration detection across existing security tools, Risk prioritization based on real-world attacker techniques, Business impact simulation before applying security changes..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.