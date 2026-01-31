Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Rapid7 Command Platform: Unified platform for attack surface visibility, exposure mgmt & response. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Attack surface visibility across endpoint to cloud environments, AI-driven threat detection and validation, Real-time threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.