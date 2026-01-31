Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Forescout Risk and Exposure Management: Risk and exposure mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and XIoT cyber assets. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and XIoT devices, Real-time attack surface visibility including unmanaged assets, Risk scoring and prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.