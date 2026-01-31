Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Eclypsium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform
Enterprise security teams managing firmware and hardware vulnerabilities across thousands of devices should start with Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform because it's the only tool that detects threats persisting below the OS layer, catching compromises that endpoint EDR simply cannot reach. The platform maps your actual firmware and hardware inventory through automated FBOM/HBOM generation, then continuously monitors for integrity drift and indicators of compromise across endpoints, servers, network gear, and AI accelerators, addressing NIST GV.SC and PR.PS controls that most vendors punt on. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or SaaS-dependent; Eclypsium's value is anchored in physical device risk, not application layer exposure.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform: Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices. built by Eclypsium. Core capabilities include Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform differentiates with Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is developed by Eclypsium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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