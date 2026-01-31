Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a commercial exposure management tool by Tonic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Tonic's contextual risk prioritization; it actually ties exposure findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE scores. The five-phase CTEM framework covers the full attack surface,on-premises, cloud, and shadow IT,and integrates threat intelligence to surface which exposures are actively exploitable, not just theoretically risky. Skip this if your organization hasn't matured past vulnerability scanning or if you lack the team capacity to act on prioritized findings; CTEM requires mobilization discipline to deliver ROI.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for contextual risk resolution
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM): Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for contextual risk resolution. built by Tonic Security. Core capabilities include Continuous exposure assessment across attack surface, Multi-dimensional contextual enrichment of findings, Business-aligned risk prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) differentiates with Continuous exposure assessment across attack surface, Multi-dimensional contextual enrichment of findings, Business-aligned risk prioritization.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is developed by Tonic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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