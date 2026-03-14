Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM): Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for contextual risk resolution. built by Tonic Security. Core capabilities include Continuous exposure assessment across attack surface, Multi-dimensional contextual enrichment of findings, Business-aligned risk prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.