Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a commercial exposure management tool by Tonic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Tonic's contextual risk prioritization; it actually ties exposure findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE scores. The five-phase CTEM framework covers the full attack surface,on-premises, cloud, and shadow IT,and integrates threat intelligence to surface which exposures are actively exploitable, not just theoretically risky. Skip this if your organization hasn't matured past vulnerability scanning or if you lack the team capacity to act on prioritized findings; CTEM requires mobilization discipline to deliver ROI.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for contextual risk resolution
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM): Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for contextual risk resolution. built by Tonic Security. Core capabilities include Continuous exposure assessment across attack surface, Multi-dimensional contextual enrichment of findings, Business-aligned risk prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) differentiates with Continuous exposure assessment across attack surface, Multi-dimensional contextual enrichment of findings, Business-aligned risk prioritization.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is developed by Tonic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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