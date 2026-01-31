Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.