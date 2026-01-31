Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by prevalent security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Prevalent Security Data Fabric
Enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected logs and alerts across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems should start here; Prevalent Security Data Fabric ingests and normalizes data at scale where most SIEM deployments give up. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 through automated entity resolution and continuous monitoring across devices, identity, and applications, which means you actually know what you're defending and can spot anomalies instead of chasing noise. This tool trades breadth for depth on investigation and response; if your team needs investigation workflows or playbook automation built in, you'll still need to bolt on a SOAR.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Prevalent Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Prevalent Security Data Fabric differentiates with Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is developed by prevalent security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Prevalent Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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