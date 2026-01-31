Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Infoblox Universal Asset Insights for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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