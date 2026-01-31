Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.