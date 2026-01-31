Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.