Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Console Shadow IT is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Vaultys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl should use Console Shadow IT for the cost recovery angle; most shadow IT tools treat spend optimization as a secondary feature, but this platform leads with unused license identification and per-application cost estimation that actually justifies the deployment to finance. The vendor's NIST Asset Management coverage reflects proper application inventory discipline, which is the prerequisite for any compliance audit touching SaaS usage. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping risky app adoption in real time; Console Shadow IT identifies what's running and costs money, not what's about to breach your data residency policy.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Console Shadow IT for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Console Shadow IT differentiates with Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Console Shadow IT is developed by Vaultys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Console Shadow IT serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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