Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.