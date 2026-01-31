Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Axonius Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Axonius Cyber Asset Management because it actually deduplicates and normalizes messy data from dozens of sources instead of just aggregating it. The platform maps asset relationships and configuration drift across your entire estate, which directly addresses the ID.AM gap most organizations have when they lack a single source of truth. Skip this if your environment is still mostly on-prem and static; the ROI tilts heavily toward teams managing cloud, containerized, or constantly changing infrastructure where visibility naturally fragments.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Axonius Cyber Asset Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Axonius Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Axonius Cyber Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Axonius Cyber Asset Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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