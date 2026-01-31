Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform: Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices. built by Eclypsium. Core capabilities include Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.