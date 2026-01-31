Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Eclypsium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform
Enterprise security teams managing firmware and hardware vulnerabilities across thousands of devices should start with Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform because it's the only tool that detects threats persisting below the OS layer, catching compromises that endpoint EDR simply cannot reach. The platform maps your actual firmware and hardware inventory through automated FBOM/HBOM generation, then continuously monitors for integrity drift and indicators of compromise across endpoints, servers, network gear, and AI accelerators, addressing NIST GV.SC and PR.PS controls that most vendors punt on. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or SaaS-dependent; Eclypsium's value is anchored in physical device risk, not application layer exposure.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform: Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices. built by Eclypsium. Core capabilities include Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform differentiates with Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is developed by Eclypsium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox