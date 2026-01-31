Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite is a commercial cps protection tool by Shift5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite
Enterprise defense teams protecting military aircraft and defense platforms need the Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite because it's the only tool that monitors the serial bus itself,the actual data lines where avionics and weapons systems talk to each other,rather than waiting for attacks to surface in logs or network traffic. The suite delivers near-real-time anomaly detection and post-mission forensics across all protocol layers, with direct integration into Electronic Flight Bags and ground stations so threats get escalated where pilots and operators can act on them. This is not for organizations running commercial aviation or non-military platforms; the MIL-STD-1553 bus is specialized hardware, and this tool has zero value outside that ecosystem.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Detects cyber attacks on MIL-STD-1553 serial bus in military platforms
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite: Detects cyber attacks on MIL-STD-1553 serial bus in military platforms. built by Shift5. Core capabilities include Continuous ingestion of raw MIL-STD-1553 serial bus data, Automatic translation and normalization of serial bus data, Anomaly detection for malicious bus activity..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite differentiates with Continuous ingestion of raw MIL-STD-1553 serial bus data, Automatic translation and normalization of serial bus data, Anomaly detection for malicious bus activity.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite is developed by Shift5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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