Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite: Detects cyber attacks on MIL-STD-1553 serial bus in military platforms. built by Shift5. Core capabilities include Continuous ingestion of raw MIL-STD-1553 serial bus data, Automatic translation and normalization of serial bus data, Anomaly detection for malicious bus activity..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.